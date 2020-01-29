Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 25.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

