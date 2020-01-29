Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMHC opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

