Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth $616,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,911 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after buying an additional 1,310,953 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after buying an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 388,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Bank of America began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

