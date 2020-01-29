Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. UBS Group increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities cut Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.64.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$73.18. 582,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.39. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$54.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.45.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

