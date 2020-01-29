TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

TCF stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,712,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,121,000 after purchasing an additional 298,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,712,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,121,000 after buying an additional 298,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,699,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after buying an additional 940,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,061,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,558,000 after buying an additional 324,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,315,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,108,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

