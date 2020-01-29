Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Tcr2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($16.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($4.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

TCRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $49,175.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,623 shares of company stock worth $2,656,646 in the last ninety days. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

