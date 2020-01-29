TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.85-13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.04 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.25 EPS.

TEL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. 278,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.85.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.