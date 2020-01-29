TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. 278,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,284. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

