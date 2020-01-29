TE-FOOD Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $7,741.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,845,844 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com.

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.