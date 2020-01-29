Team17 Group (TM17) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Team17 Group (LON: TM17) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2020 – Team17 Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Team17 Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Team17 Group is now covered by analysts at Shore Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/10/2020 – Team17 Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/11/2019 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 475 ($6.25) on Wednesday. Team17 Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.16 million and a PE ratio of 37.40.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

