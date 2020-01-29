TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,228 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

FTI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 3,044,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,953. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

