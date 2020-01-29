Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

NYSE:TGP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. 308,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,147. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.