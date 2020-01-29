Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $455,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 558,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,269 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319,556 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,347,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

