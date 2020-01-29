Telcoin (TEL) One Day Volume Tops $49,835.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $49,835.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.50 or 0.05622686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127968 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033804 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,808,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

