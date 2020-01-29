Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

AAPL stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,625,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $323.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

