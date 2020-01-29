Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $188,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,101,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.