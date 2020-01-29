TenX Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, Livecoin and COSS. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $1.96 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,679,234 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, BigONE, Gate.io, BitBay, Bithumb, Liqui, COSS, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, IDEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

