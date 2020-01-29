Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray Sells 10,271 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TER traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 2,232,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

