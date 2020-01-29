Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $966,839.00 and $287.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,344.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.04111898 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000671 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

