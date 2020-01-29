Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $1.57, RTT News reports. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $580.99. 17,531,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,045,887. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $594.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

