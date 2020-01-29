Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. 189,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

