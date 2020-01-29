Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73 to $0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million to $630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.24 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.55 EPS.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. 189,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $210,616.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at $335,983.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

