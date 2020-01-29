TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several brokerages have commented on TTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 365,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 3,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,231. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $192.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

