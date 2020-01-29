TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,638,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TTI opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.