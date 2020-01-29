Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,603,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

