Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

TXN stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 293,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

