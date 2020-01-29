Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Tops $1.09 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $51.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00016824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003218 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

