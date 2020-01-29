The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

CG traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 739,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

