The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 5,516,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.87.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

