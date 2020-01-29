The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 88,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 6,098,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

