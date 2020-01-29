The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $78,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 251,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

