The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HCKT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 75,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,290. The firm has a market cap of $481.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.