TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 79,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days. Currently, 36.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

