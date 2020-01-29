Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 237,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after buying an additional 184,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $333.26 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.