Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $9.76 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $1.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007809 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

