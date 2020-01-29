THETA (THETA) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. THETA has a market capitalization of $89.34 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05580310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127685 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Binance, DDEX, Bithumb, IDEX, Huobi, WazirX, Fatbtc, OKEx, Hotbit, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

