Thingschain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,734.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $18,579.00 and $8,734.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047172 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069057 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,434.43 or 1.00820575 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040510 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.