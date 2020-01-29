Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.

YMAB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. 126,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,187. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

