Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Lock-Up Period To End on February 5th

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s (OTCMKTS:THBRU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 5th. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:THBRU opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THBRU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $8,160,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $4,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $17,000,000.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

