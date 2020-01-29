ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €15.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.52 ($15.72).

TKA traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.78 ($13.70). 3,003,986 shares of the stock traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.95.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

