Ties.DB (TIE) Trading 22.9% Lower This Week

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ties.DB has a market cap of $294,583.00 and $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

