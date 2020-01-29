TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TSU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. 67,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,730. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSU. HSBC downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 68.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.