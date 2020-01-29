Tixl (MTXLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $545.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Tixl token can now be purchased for $30.29 or 0.00326996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $545.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,844 tokens. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency.

Buying and Selling Tixl

Tixl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

