TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Stock analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

