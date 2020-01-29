TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $145,898.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,846,540 coins and its circulating supply is 16,648,424 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

