TOKPIE One Day Volume Reaches $119.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $71,096.00 and $119.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,188,346 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.