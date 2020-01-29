TOP Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, TOP has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $186,159.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

