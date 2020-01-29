Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $59,945,000. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 131,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.