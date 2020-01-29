Total SA (EPA:FP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Total SA (EPA:FP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.61 ($66.99).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of FP stock opened at €46.48 ($54.04) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.45. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.