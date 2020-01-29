Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $6,471.00 and approximately $7,803.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

